Environmental Commodities Trader, First Climate – Europe (flexible location)

First Climate Markets AG is a leading international service provider in carbon and renewable energy markets. As a specialist, we cover the entire value chain from project development to commercialization. With more than twenty years of market experience, we are one of the pioneers in this field. We are firmly established as a leader in our core markets.

In the area of carbon neutrality, green energy and water services for companies, the existing market potential is outstanding, and the development prospects are excellent. To realize this potential, we are looking for you as a new member of our dynamic and international team. You report directly to the head of department.

Key responsibilities

• You are responsible for the procurement and (sales) trading of renewable energy certificates

• You develop proposals for our renewable energy products and services

• You negotiate contracts and prices right up to the conclusion of the contract

• You build up and maintain long-term customer relationships

• You are responsible for the development of new certificate solutions

• You represent First Climate at relevant events such as industry meetings, trade fairs and conferences.

Specific requirements

• You have successfully completed a university degree or comparable education and have at least 2 years of professional

experience with a focus on renewable energy either in the energy industry or from a broker position.

• You have already gained experience with sourcing of different kinds of renewable energy certificates, e.g. green energy, biogas.

• You are customer-focused and bring skills in sales and presentation.

• You are a proactive and structured team player with a high degree of responsibility and entrepreneurial thinking

• Proficiency in English is essential, German or any other languages are a plus.

Required start date

Immediately or upon agreement.

What we offer

You can expect a well-positioned company in a growing market with a committed, motivated team and flat hierarchies.

Expect good work environment and first-class development perspectives in the field of climate protection.

To apply

We look forward to receiving your complete application including salary expectations and availability via First Climate career page.

First Climate Markets AG

Industriestr. 10

61118 Bad Vilbel / Frankfurt