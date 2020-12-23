Sales Manager, First Climate – Europe (flexible location)

First Climate Markets AG is a leading international service provider in carbon and renewable energy markets. As a specialist, we cover the entire value chain from project development to commercialization. With more than twenty years of market experience, we are one of the pioneers in this field. We are firmly established as a leader in our core markets.

In the area of carbon neutrality, green energy and water services for companies, the existing market potential is outstanding, and the development prospects are excellent. To realize this potential, we are looking for you as a new member of our dynamic and international team. You report directly to the head of department.

Key responsibilities

• Develop and execute of First Climate’s sales strategy for renewable energy and carbon offsets

• Acquire, develop and manage key accounts

• Develop First Climate’s market position in the renewable energy and carbon markets in Europe and beyond

• Network with relevant stakeholders in the renewable energy and carbon markets and represent First Climate in related forums

Specific requirements

The ideal candidate has a relevant university background and a minimum of 3 years working experience in business development and sales. He or she has a solid understanding of renewable energy and carbon markets and feels comfortable engaging with international counterparties on a strategic and transactional level. Fluent spoken and written English is required!

Required start date

Immediately or upon agreement.

What we offer

You can expect a well-positioned company in a growing market with a committed, motivated team and flat hierarchies.

Expect good work environment and first-class development perspectives in the field of climate protection.

To apply

We look forward to receiving your complete application including salary expectations and availability via First Climate career page.

First Climate Markets AG

Industriestr. 10

61118 Bad Vilbel / Frankfurt