Head of International Voluntary Carbon Markets, First Climate – Europe (flexible location)

First Climate Markets AG is a leading international service provider in carbon and renewable energy markets. We specialize in covering the entire value chain from project development to commercialization. With more than twenty years of market experience, we are one of the pioneers in this field. We are firmly established as a leader in our core markets.

The existing market potential for carbon neutrality, green energy and water services for companies is outstanding and the prospect of development is excellent. To realize this potential, we are looking for you as a new member to join our dynamic and international team. You will report directly to the head of department.

Key responsibilities

• Develop and execute First Climate’s strategy for the Voluntary Carbon Markets

• Manage and grow a team of sales managers and consultants in Germany and Europe

• Acquire, develop and manage key accounts

• Develop First Climate’s market position in the international Voluntary Carbon Market

• Network with relevant stakeholders in the carbon markets and represent First Climate in related forums

Specific requirements

The ideal candidate has a relevant university background and a minimum of 5 years working experience in the carbon market. He or she has a track record of successfully growing a business and an organization. He or she feels comfortable engaging with international counterparties on a strategic and transactional level. Fluent spoken and written English is required!

Required start date

Immediately or upon agreement.

What we offer

You can expect a well-positioned company in a growing market with a committed, motivated team and flat hierarchies.

Expect a good work environment and first-class development perspectives in the field of climate protection.

To apply

We look forward to receiving your complete application including salary expectations and availability via First Climate career page.

First Climate Markets AG Industriestr. 10

61118 Bad Vilbel / Frankfurt