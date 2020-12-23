EMEA > ICE to launch daily Phase 4 EUA futures on Jan. 29, coinciding with resumption of auctions

ICE to launch daily Phase 4 EUA futures on Jan. 29, coinciding with resumption of auctions

Published 17:25 on December 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:00 on December 23, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

ICE Futures Europe, the continent's main emissions trading exchange, will launch a daily Phase 4 EU Allowance futures contract on Jan. 29, 2021 - the same day that the first permit auction for the EU ETS' 2021-30 trading period will be held.

