ICE to launch daily Phase 4 EUA futures on Jan. 29, coinciding with resumption of auctions
Published 17:25 on December 23, 2020 / Last updated at 19:00 on December 23, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
ICE Futures Europe, the continent's main emissions trading exchange, will launch a daily Phase 4 EU Allowance futures contract on Jan. 29, 2021 - the same day that the first permit auction for the EU ETS' 2021-30 trading period will be held.
