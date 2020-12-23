EMEA > EU Market: EUAs lift to near €32 as Brexit deal hopes boost markets

EU Market: EUAs lift to near €32 as Brexit deal hopes boost markets

Published 20:58 on December 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:25 on December 23, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs climbed to within a few cents of €32 on Wednesday, moving up in thin holiday trade amid reports that a Brexit trade deal could be completed today, while data showed more investment and trading firms flocking to the market.

EUAs climbed to within a few cents of €32 on Wednesday, moving up in thin holiday trade amid reports that a Brexit trade deal could be completed today, while data showed more investment and trading firms flocking to the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software