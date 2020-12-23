EU Market: EUAs lift to near €32 as Brexit deal hopes boost markets
Published 20:58 on December 23, 2020 / Last updated at 22:25 on December 23, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed to within a few cents of €32 on Wednesday, moving up in thin holiday trade amid reports that a Brexit trade deal could be completed today, while data showed more investment and trading firms flocking to the market.
EUAs climbed to within a few cents of €32 on Wednesday, moving up in thin holiday trade amid reports that a Brexit trade deal could be completed today, while data showed more investment and trading firms flocking to the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.