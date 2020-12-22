Compliance entities ramp up RGGI holdings in Q3 -report
Published 18:27 on December 22, 2020 / Last updated at 18:53 on December 22, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
Emitters in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme markedly increased their allowance holdings in the third quarter of the year as prices climbed, according to a report published Tuesday.
Emitters in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme markedly increased their allowance holdings in the third quarter of the year as prices climbed, according to a report published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.