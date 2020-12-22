EMEA > EU Market: EUAs climb back above €31 as colder weather prospects lift energy

EU Market: EUAs climb back above €31 as colder weather prospects lift energy

Published 19:01 on December 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:26 on December 22, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs climbed back above €31 on Tuesday as colder weather prospects dragged up power and fuel prices, with the announcement of a date for the resumption of auctions in 2021 lending support.

EUAs climbed back above €31 on Tuesday as colder weather prospects dragged up power and fuel prices, with the announcement of a date for the resumption of auctions in 2021 lending support.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software