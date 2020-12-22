EU Market: EUAs climb back above €31 as colder weather prospects lift energy
Published 19:01 on December 22, 2020 / Last updated at 20:26 on December 22, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed back above €31 on Tuesday as colder weather prospects dragged up power and fuel prices, with the announcement of a date for the resumption of auctions in 2021 lending support.
