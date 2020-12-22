FEATURE: Legislative roadblocks bring Biden climate cabinet strategy into focus
Published 21:28 on December 22, 2020 / Last updated at 21:52 on December 22, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
US President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet and executive office nominees are likely to initially focus on undoing environmental rollbacks from the prior administration, along with advancing ambitious climate policies through regulatory or executive actions in the face of resistance from Republicans, experts told Carbon Pulse.
