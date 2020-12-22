Ukraine energy firm boss targets carbon market start by 2023
Published 13:33 on December 22, 2020 / Last updated at 13:34 on December 22, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Ukraine should have an ETS set up by 2023 to address EU pressure to act on climate change, according to the head of the country’s biggest private energy producer, reflecting government plans that will see emissions auditing start next year.
