New Zealand makes U-turn on carbon auction technical reserve price

Published 02:47 on December 22, 2020 / Last updated at 09:38 on December 22, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand will opt for a technical reserve price at its NZU auctions after all, Climate Change Minister James Shaw has said, a move intended to ensure government sale prices don’t drop far below secondary market levels.