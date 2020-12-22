Asia Pacific > New Zealand makes U-turn on carbon auction technical reserve price

New Zealand makes U-turn on carbon auction technical reserve price

Published 02:47 on December 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:38 on December 22, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand will opt for a technical reserve price at its NZU auctions after all, Climate Change Minister James Shaw has said, a move intended to ensure government sale prices don’t drop far below secondary market levels.

