New Zealand makes U-turn on carbon auction technical reserve price
Published 02:47 on December 22, 2020 / Last updated at 09:38 on December 22, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand will opt for a technical reserve price at its NZU auctions after all, Climate Change Minister James Shaw has said, a move intended to ensure government sale prices don’t drop far below secondary market levels.
New Zealand will opt for a technical reserve price at its NZU auctions after all, Climate Change Minister James Shaw has said, a move intended to ensure government sale prices don’t drop far below secondary market levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.