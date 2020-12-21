Clean Energy Transition Energy Innovation Programme Officer, IEA – Paris

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organisation comprised of 37 member countries, that works to build better policies for better lives. Our mission is to promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world. Together with governments, policy makers and citizens, we work on establishing evidence-based international standards, and finding solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges. From improving economic performance and creating jobs to fostering strong education and fighting international tax evasion, we provide a unique forum and knowledge hub for data and analysis, exchange of experiences, best-practice sharing, and advice on public policies and international standard-setting.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is an intergovernmental organisation committed to advancing security of energy supply, economic growth and environmental sustainability through energy policy co-operation. The IEA operates as an autonomous body within the framework of the OECD. Both the OECD and the IEA seek opportunities to work with an increasing number of non-members of growing importance to the world economy (countries beyond IEA). The Agency aims to foster the contribution of the energy sector to economic development and environmental sustainability across the globe.

The IEA is seeking a motivated individual who is passionate about the potential for clean energy technology innovation globally and has a track record of working on related analytical projects that support policy-making and investment decisions. The individual will be a key player in a small team that delivers the energy technology and innovation elements of the IEA Clean Energy Transitions Programme (CETP) and collaborates across the IEA in support of other IEA work streams, including the Energy Technology Perspectives, World Energy Investment, World Energy Outlook and Energy Technology RD&D Budgets publications.

The CETP is the IEA’s programme that expands the Agency’s direct work with major emerging economies on clean energy implementation. Funded by a group of IEA member countries, it encompasses technical collaboration, policy review and guidance, training and exchange programmes, primarily targeting major emerging economies (India, Brazil, China, Mexico, Indonesia and South Africa). In line with country priorities and needs, CETP activity areas cover energy efficiency; renewable energy and system integration; data and statistics; policy guidance and modelling; and technology development and innovation.

The CETP work programme on innovation includes: supporting governments to enhance tracking of public and private efforts towards clean energy technology innovation; sharing good practice in energy innovation policy; and strengthening multi-lateral collaboration. The selected candidate will report to the coordinator of the CETP work programme on innovation and sit in the Strategic Initatives Office.

Main Responsibilities:

Initiate and undertake independent analyses of policy options to enhance clean energy innovation systems and increase public and private investment in pre-commercial technology development.

Support the IEA’s tracking of the technical readiness of clean energy technologies under development, their techno-economic attributes and their potential to meet future energy challenges.

Coordinate:

IEA analysis of the participation of emerging economies in multilateral energy innovation partnerships, including the IEA Technology Collaboration Programmes (TCPs), and opportunities for enhancing its impact.

Help to identify best practices for tracking energy innovation trends, including by organising workshops and managing datasets related to, for example, corporate R&D spending, venture capital deals, patenting or policies.

Build relationships with stakeholders in CETP partner countries, IEA member countries and international experts.

Communicate findings clearly via internal and external presentations, drafting of documentation (project reports, web content, training material and input to products such as World Energy Investment) and events.

Ideal Candidate Profile

An advanced academic degree in engineering, physical sciences, economics, business administration, public policy or other relevant disciplines.

Minimum two years professional experience in areas including energy technology analysis, energy innovation systems, investments in pre-commercial energy technologies.

Knowledge of the main technical attributes and concepts that underpin key energy technologies, gained from relevant studies or work experience.

Proven quantitative analytical experience. Capabilities in database management, statistics and model development would be an advantage.

Strong drafting skills, as demonstrated by past work (publications, reports, quantitative analysis, operative models and/or published papers).

Professional experience on projects in or with emerging economies is desirable.

Languages

Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English; working knowledge of other languages would be an advantage.

Core Competencies

Please refer to the level 3 indicators of the OECD Core Competencies.Selection Process

For retained candidates, written tests and video-recorded interviews are foreseen from mid-January 2021 and panel interviews are planned for the end of January 2021.

Contract Duration

A two-year fixed term appointment, with the possibility of renewal.

What the OECD offers

Monthly base salary starting from 4,797 EUR, plus allowances based on eligibility, exempt of French income tax.

The OECD is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes the applications of all qualified candidates who are nationals of OECD member countries, irrespective of their racial or ethnic origin, opinions or beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, health or disabilities.

The OECD promotes an optimal use of resources in order to improve its efficiency and effectiveness. Staff members are encouraged to actively contribute to this goal.