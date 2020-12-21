Development of Finance Institutions Senior Associate, WRI – Washington DC

Job Summary



In this role, you will lead the Sustainable Finance team’s work on Development Finance Institutions, including the MDBs, NDBs, and the IMF. You will be responsible for proposing, designing, and directing policy-oriented research to promote climate ambition of the DFIs. You should be a thought leader in the field, with the ability to author reports and other knowledge products, conduct outreach to key DFI stakeholders, fundraise with donors, and manage a team of 2-3 staff members. You will be expected to engage with and present research findings to government officials, media, private sector, and civil society. You will report to the Sustainable Finance Center Director.

This position is remote due to Covid-19, but you will be based at WRI’s office in Washington, DC once restrictions have lifted.

Job Responsibilities



Program/Project Management (50%)

Set project objectives, strategies, plans, and success criteria

Supervise team of 2-3 junior and mid-level staff

Monitor and evaluate project performance

Proactively manage, change and devise contingency plans

Monitor budgets and financial performance

Leverage new and maintain existing relationships with foundations, donor governments and/or individual donors

Develop funding proposals and conduct outreach/funding presentations to potential donors

Assist in resolving difficult or sensitive human resources or financial concerns

Research & Knowledge (35%)

Propose, design, and direct, policy-oriented research to promote climate ambition at the DFIs

Author knowledge products on the DFIs (e.g. reports, briefs, data products)

Promote, through research and engagement, the Paris alignment of the DFIs and an enhanced climate mandate at the IMF

Attend international meetings and engage widely with stakeholders to present and disseminate research findings and policy recommendations

Collaborate with and support WRI’s other programs/centers/international offices on work related to the DFIs

Review knowledge products written by other WRI researchers

External Relations & Communications (15%)

Manage relationships with existing partners and consortium members

Represent WRI and the Finance Center at internal and external meetings

Author external communications pieces (e.g. blog posts, commentaries, etc.)

Engage with the media, as appropriate and in close consultation with the Center Director and communications staff, to disseminate research findings

Job Qualifications

Minimum 7 years of full-time experience working with governments, NGOs, and/or private sector on international climate or development finance and related implementation issues

Masters or equivalent in business/finance (international, environmental, development or sustainable focus preferred), economics, public policy, international relations, international development, environmental science/studies

Strong program implementation and project management skills

Knowledge of the MDBs, NDBs, and IMF

Experience with international climate policy and politics

Demonstrated ability to connect research results to measurable external change

Experience supervising and mentoring junior staff

Exceptionally good writing, communication, and interpersonal skills

Strong quantitative, analytical research skills

Detail-oriented and organized thinker who can juggle multiple, competing priorities

Experience with external communications and/or donor management

Ability to travel

Potential Salary: $96,000 – $130,000. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

How to Apply

Please submit a cover letter with resume. Applicants must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.

Program Overview



The mission of WRI’s Sustainable Finance Center is to promote the shift of finance away from environmentally unsustainable activities and toward sustainable ones. We do this through the production of data-driven, policy-actionable research and knowledge products and by convening coalitions of key stakeholders that can drive action on the ground. Our team is multidisciplinary and brings together experience from academia and the public, private, and non-profit sectors. The Center supports the rest of WRI as we seek to tackle WRI’s Global Challenges. We do so through deep, multi-year partnerships with a subset of WRI Programs, through cross-cutting activities designed to influence financial institutions and markets, and through the provision of tailored technical advice to WRI’s programs and international offices. Our work is structured around five key themes: (1) financing NDC implementation, (2) “greening” private sector finance, (3) strengthening public financial institutions, (4) encouraging the U.S. and China to be sustainable finance champions, and (5) strengthening investment in adaptation and resilience. Our efforts on reforming public financial institutions focus specifically around the climate goals of the Paris Agreement. We work primarily with the multilateral development banks (MDBs) and national development banks (NDBs) to increase their climate ambition and to develop robust methodologies to ensure that their operations are aligned with the Paris Agreement. We are also expanding our work to include enhancing the climate focus of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

WRI Overview

World Resources Institute (WRI) is an independent, nonprofit global research organization that turns big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. We are working to address seven critical challenges that the world must overcome this decade in order to secure a sustainable future for people and the planet: climate change, energy, food, forests, water, sustainable cities, and the ocean.

We are passionate. We value our diversity of interests, skills and backgrounds. We have a flexible work environment. And we share a common goal to catalyze change that will improve the lives of people. Our shared ideals are at the core of our approach. They include: integrity, innovation, urgency, independence and respect.

The foundation of our work is delivering high-quality research, data, maps and analysis to solve the world’s greatest environment and international development challenges, and improve people’s lives. We work with leaders in government, business and civil society to drive ambitious action and create change on the ground. Equally important, we bring together partners to develop breakthrough ideas and scale-up solutions for far-reaching, enduring impact.

We have been growing rapidly: our staff has doubled in size over the past 5 years and our operating budget is now $150 million. Founded in 1982, WRI has a global staff of 1,000+ people with work spanning 60 countries. We have offices in Africa, Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States as well as a growing presence in other countries and regions.

WRI is committed to advancing gender and social equity for human well-being in our mission and applies this principle to our organizational and programmatic practices.

WRI is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.