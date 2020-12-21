UPDATE – Four TCI jurisdictions sign on to final framework for regional US fuel sector carbon market

Published 16:43 on December 21, 2020 / Last updated at 20:59 on December 21, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Four members of the US Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) on Monday endorsed a final Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to implement a fuel sector cap-and-programme in 2023, with eight other states agreeing to continue to collaborate on the regional effort.