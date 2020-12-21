Energy and Carbon Consultant, RSM – Sydney

This is a key position with responsibility for effectively servicing clients and projects with a focus on carbon, energy and environment related engagements.

RSM Australia is a member of RSM, the world’s 6th largest network of audit, tax and consulting firm. We offer the combined benefits of a leading professional services firm with extensive networking, learning and career opportunities.

About the opportunity:

This is a key position of the division with responsibility for effectively servicing clients and projects with a focus on carbon, energy and environment related engagements. High requirements of research, planning and delivering risk advisory services (i.e. fieldwork). Risk Advisory Services Consultants also have a responsibility for extensive client contact, staff training and liaising with third parties.

About you:

• Business / Commerce and/or Environmental/Engineering degree

• 2+ year’s assurance or advisory experience preferably within Professional Services or a relevant industry position

• Understanding of environment and energy compliance and reporting requirements and legislation.

• Strong understanding of effective governance processes and controls, including compliance operational and performance focused reviews

• Strong understanding of risk management (risk assessment, mitigation and remediation) and the ISO 31000 Risk Management Standard

Life at RSM:

RSM provides a great environment to build skills and confidence and we help our people achieve their best. We are trusted advisors to our clients, so it is critical for us to find the right people for the job on offer. Our network of offices across Australia and around the world allow us to offer a personal service to all our clients regardless of where they are!

Working for RSM entitles everyone to a wide range of leading health, wellness financial and lifestyle benefits.

How to apply:

Please click on the “apply” button on this website and complete our online application form.