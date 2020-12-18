Director/Vice President of Sales, Bluesource – US

Bluesource is hiring! Though we participate in numerous environmental markets, our voluntary carbon business is among the fastest growing areas for us, even after 20 years of serving it! If you have experience in carbon markets and are self-driven, hardworking and focused on making a positive impact, we’d love to chat with you about joining our creative and dynamic team.

As Director or Vice President of Sales (depending on prior experience), your initial responsibilities will include sales and marketing functions related to Bluesource’s voluntary carbon market business, including identification and acquisition of new customers, client engagement, development and implementation of marketing strategies and negotiation of sales agreements.

To apply, please reach out to Kevin Townsend at ktownsend@bluesource.com.