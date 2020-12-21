California offset developer may face ongoing issuance halt following invalidation, emails suggest

An offset project subject to invalidation earlier this year would be unable to receive additional credits unless the developer could show the agency that the regulatory non-compliance issues had been resolved, according to emails obtained by Carbon Pulse.