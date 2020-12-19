MEPs mull phaseout of free carbon allowances under planned border levy
Published 00:14 on December 19, 2020 / Last updated at 01:57 on December 19, 2020
MEPs are grappling with how quickly to withhold free carbon allowances from EU heavy industries under a proposed carbon border levy, while ex-officials warn of a potential diplomatic furore ahead.
