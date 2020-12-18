CN Markets: Pilot market data for week ending Dec. 18, 2020

Below is a table of the closing prices, ranges and volumes for China’s regional pilot carbon markets this week. All prices are in RMB, and volumes in tonnes of CO2e. Data sourced from local exchanges.

Market Close Chg. %Chg. Range Volume Beijing 64.70 -25.40 -28.1 64.70-91.01 14,455 Chongqing 23.64 7.04 42.4 18.21-23.64 68,490 Fujian 8.87 -0.99 -10.0 8.87-9.86 1 Guangdong 28.36 -0.08 -0.3 28.29-28.45 617,062 Hubei 27.78 0.08 0.3 27.50-27.83 709,034 Shanghai 41.50 – – N/A 0 Shenzhen v17 4.52 -0.50 -10.0 4.52-5.02 1 Shenzhen v18 24.01 -16.64 -40.9 24.01-36.59 1,581 Shenzhen v19 23.05 -8.88 -27.8 23.05-28.74 7 Tianjin 25.00 – – N/A 0

