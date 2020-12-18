CN Markets: Pilot market data for week ending Dec. 18, 2020

Below is a table of the closing prices, ranges and volumes for China’s regional pilot carbon markets this week. All prices are in RMB, and volumes in tonnes of CO2e. Data sourced from local exchanges.
|Market
|Close
|Chg.
|%Chg.
|Range
|Volume
|Beijing
|64.70
|-25.40
|-28.1
|64.70-91.01
|14,455
|Chongqing
|23.64
|7.04
|42.4
|18.21-23.64
|68,490
|Fujian
|8.87
|-0.99
|-10.0
|8.87-9.86
|1
|Guangdong
|28.36
|-0.08
|-0.3
|28.29-28.45
|617,062
|Hubei
|27.78
|0.08
|0.3
|27.50-27.83
|709,034
|Shanghai
|41.50
|–
|–
|N/A
|0
|Shenzhen v17
|4.52
|-0.50
|-10.0
|4.52-5.02
|1
|Shenzhen v18
|24.01
|-16.64
|-40.9
|24.01-36.59
|1,581
|Shenzhen v19
|23.05
|-8.88
|-27.8
|23.05-28.74
|7
|Tianjin
|25.00
|–
|–
|N/A
|0
For queries, email us at news@carbon-pulse.com