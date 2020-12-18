China > CN Markets: Pilot market data for week ending Dec. 18, 2020

Published 12:31 on December 18, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:02 on December 18, 2020  /  China, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Closing prices, ranges and volumes for China's regional pilot carbon markets this week.

Below is a table of the closing prices, ranges and volumes for China’s regional pilot carbon markets this week. All prices are in RMB, and volumes in tonnes of CO2e. Data sourced from local exchanges.

Market Close Chg. %Chg. Range Volume
Beijing 64.70 -25.40 -28.1 64.70-91.01 14,455
Chongqing 23.64 7.04 42.4 18.21-23.64 68,490
Fujian 8.87 -0.99 -10.0 8.87-9.86 1
Guangdong 28.36 -0.08 -0.3 28.29-28.45 617,062
Hubei 27.78 0.08 0.3 27.50-27.83 709,034
Shanghai 41.50 N/A 0
Shenzhen v17 4.52 -0.50 -10.0 4.52-5.02 1
Shenzhen v18 24.01 -16.64 -40.9 24.01-36.59 1,581
Shenzhen v19 23.05 -8.88 -27.8 23.05-28.74 7
Tianjin 25.00 N/A 0

 

