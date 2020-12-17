Carbon Trader, Gazprom Marketing & Trading – London

About the job

GAZPROM Germania GmbH is a subsidiary of the world’s largest natural gas producer, Gazprom. Since its establishment in 1990, GAZPROM Germania has developed into an internationally operating group of 44 companies in 15 countries in Europe and Asia. Its main business activities include the storage and trading of natural gas. It employs approximately 1,800 employees, around 200 of whom work at its Berlin headquarters. Together with its strategic partners, GAZPROM Germania Group helps ensure a reliable, environmentally-friendly, and sustainable energy supply for Europe. Gazprom Marketing & Trading (GM&T) is an integral part of the GAZPROM Germania Group. Headquartered in London, GM&T operates to provide a global marketing reach, round the clock operational coverage and excellent customer service. Established in 1999, GM&T has grown from a single office in London into a truly global organisation, with around 1000 employees worldwide. With offices in Europe, Asia and the USA, GM&T trades energy commodities including gas, power, oil, LPG, helium, emissions, LNG and FX.

Our culture is defined by our people. Through living our values every day we continue to create a culture that enables us all to succeed. We work as one team with our customers, our parent company and each other in order to understand each other’s needs. With an unstoppable passion for excellence, growth and learning, we’re committed to creating an environment that fosters the development of knowledge, skills and experience, so that our people can thrive and prosper in their careers with us. We believe that we have the best team in the industry which makes us a trusted partner across international capital and energy markets. Our diverse employee base, with a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience makes GM&T a truly exciting place to work. We encourage new ideas and initiatives as innovative thinking is central to how we do business. Most importantly, we are a growing and developing business where inspired individuals can make a difference and help shape our future.

Role objectives

Responsible for leading the development of carbon trading activities of the GM&T business in Europe and beyond. The primary objective of the role is to identify and develop trading strategies in carbon markets with a particular interest in the EU ETS and project-based emissions reductions. The role is also responsible for hedging all EU ETS sales flow for the desk.

Duties & Responsibilities

– Actively develop and manage proprietary trading opportunities and sales flow hedging in the environmental product space

– Develop carbon market analysis and modelling to support trade ideas and inform the wider business and cross commodity traders

– Actively support the origination and sales business

– Ensure that trading activity complies with risk governance policies and procedures

Skills & Competencies

– Understanding of general carbon market regulations

– Responsible, reliable and trustworthy.

– Strong team player Self-motivated, independent-thinker

– Strong business acumen coupled with entrepreneurial flair and energy

– Able to cope in dynamic environment with rapid business growth

– Proactive in achieving results and achieving book targets

– Able to make decisions in a pressured environment

– Strong IT, programming skills an advantage

– Fluent in English (written and spoken), another European language an advantage

Experience

– Consistent, proven track record of P&L generation and risk management

– Experience in a trading environment within the energy industry (carbon strongly preferred)

– Understanding of the carbon market dynamics with a focus on the EU ETS

– Experience of using trading system software a bonus

Education

– Degree level education (numerate related subject preferred)

APPLY HERE