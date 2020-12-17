Manager, Assurance System, Gold Standard – Europe (remote working)

Position Title: Manager, Assurance System (reports to the Chief Technical Officer)

Position Location: Remote working, Europe-based

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Gold Standard now has a broad NGO Supporter Network and 1400+ projects in over 80 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

The Gold Standard Foundation seeks a highly motivated individual to join our technical team, reporting to the Technical Director. This is a full-time position responsible for managing the Gold Standard Assurance System to ensure that projects/programmes are certified in line with standard requirements and assurance related risks are identified and mitigated.

Primary Responsibilities – Development

Be the custodian of the Validation and Verification Body (VVB) requirements ensuring their timely update and proper implementation in close co-ordination with auditors eligible to audit Gold Standard projects. This will require a close working relationship with SustainCERT (SC), who is the sole certification decision making body for Gold Standard Manage the Validation and Verification Body (VVB) application process. This involves review of VVB applications, preparation of findings, liaising with relevant teams to process the application and keeping the approved VVB list updated on website Responsible for managing Gold Standard Assurance System in line with requirements of ISEAL Assurance Code. This also includes preparation of required forms and documents for evaluation by ISEAL on an annual basis Manage the assurance risk register with timely identification of risk and development of mitigation plan Be the lead liaison with SustainCERT to seek information on their Gold Standard KPIs and to update GS-SC Standard Operating Procedures as per defined frequency Lead the review (QA/QC) process of projects submitted for Gold Standard certification on sample basis including preparation of regular reports on key findings to be shared with auditors Conduct research and draft reports/deliverables on key topics related to assurance as from time to time required by the Technical Director Represent Gold Standard at key external events, including conferences and workshops from time to time, as required

Required Skills and Experience

7-8 years of demonstrated experience of working with certification or accreditation system and in-depth knowledge of how they are managed

Must have a good understanding of the role of a Standard system like Gold Standard or any other like FSC, MSC, Fairtrade etc.

Experience of working with projects concerning energy processes, preferably in renewable energy generation, household energy efficiency and waste management sectors

Wide knowledge on climate finance, environmental markets and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is desirable

Demonstrated organisational and time management skills, with an eye for detail

Knowledge and experience of digitization of PDF/MS Word documents and MS Excel based calculation tools is highly preferable

Languages: the working language of the Foundation is English; fluency required. Other languages an asset

Ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple tasks and projects

A good team player with a positive outlook on work and a desire to make a difference in the world

Good collaboration and communication skills with the ability to work with a range of staff based all around the world

The ability to work legally in region stated

Competence in MS office tools

Salary Range

The salary for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Closing Date

Applications for this role will close on Wednesday 06 January 2021. We regret that we cannot confirm receipt of your application by email. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Applications

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV to recruitment@goldstandard.org. (Ref: Manager, Assurance System)