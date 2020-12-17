EMEA > EU nations adopt stance on Climate Law, NDC submission

EU nations adopt stance on Climate Law, NDC submission

Published 16:02 on December 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:02 on December 17, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU climate ministers on Thursday adopted a unified negotiating position for the European Climate Law including a higher 2030 emissions target, while formally endorsing an updated nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

EU climate ministers on Thursday adopted a unified negotiating position for the European Climate Law including a higher 2030 emissions target, while formally endorsing an updated nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software