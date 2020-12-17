EU nations adopt stance on Climate Law, NDC submission
Published 16:02 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 16:02 on December 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU climate ministers on Thursday adopted a unified negotiating position for the European Climate Law including a higher 2030 emissions target, while formally endorsing an updated nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.
