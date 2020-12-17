Asia Pacific > Australia sets April dates for next ERF auction

Australia sets April dates for next ERF auction

Published 02:12 on December 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 02:12 on December 17, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Emissions Reduction Fund’s next offset auction will be held on Apr. 12-13 next year, the Clean Energy Regulator said Thursday.

The Emissions Reduction Fund’s next offset auction will be held on Apr. 12-13 next year, the Clean Energy Regulator said Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software