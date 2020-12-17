Australia sets April dates for next ERF auction
Published 02:12 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 02:12 on December 17, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
The Emissions Reduction Fund’s next offset auction will be held on Apr. 12-13 next year, the Clean Energy Regulator said Thursday.
