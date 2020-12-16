British Columbia sets 2025 GHG reduction target, though 2030 goal further off track
Published 23:14 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 23:14 on December 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments
The British Columbia government on Wednesday announced a new interim emissions reduction target for 2025 to help the province reach its medium- and long-term climate goals, although an accompanying report shows more work to be done to hit the 2030 target.
The British Columbia government on Wednesday announced a new interim emissions reduction target for 2025 to help the province reach its medium- and long-term climate goals, although an accompanying report shows more work to be done to hit the 2030 target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.