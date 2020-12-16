Washington governor restarts pursuit of cap-and-trade, LCFS programmes

Published 16:51 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 16:55 on December 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) on Tuesday outlined his climate policy package for the 2021-23 legislative session, teaming up with Democratic lawmakers to pursue emissions trading and low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) proposals that have repeatedly fallen short in the state in recent years.