Government-commissioned report clears ground for Taiwan carbon tax

Published 12:38 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 13:24 on December 16, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, International, Other APAC / No Comments

Taiwan should introduce an economy-wide carbon tax of around $10/tCO2e that could transition to an emissions trading scheme over time, according to a report commissioned by the Taiwan EPA, just before the agency is expected to publish a proposal to adjust the country's 2015 GHG Reduction Act.