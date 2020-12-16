BP acquires majority stake in US offset developer Finite Carbon
Published 11:26 on December 16, 2020 / Last updated at 11:26 on December 16, 2020 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Oil major BP has acquired a majority stake in carbon offset developer Finite Carbon, deepening its interest in the forestry-focused company and targeting a major expansion internationally.
