Virginia court sets 2021 hearing date for RGGI lawsuit
Published 21:00 on December 15, 2020 / Last updated at 21:00 on December 15, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
A Virginia court will hold a hearing early next year over a lawsuit filed by an industrial group that challenges the legality of the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, court records show.
A Virginia court will hold a hearing early next year over a lawsuit filed by an industrial group that challenges the legality of the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, court records show.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.