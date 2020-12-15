Americas > Virginia court sets 2021 hearing date for RGGI lawsuit

Virginia court sets 2021 hearing date for RGGI lawsuit

Published 21:00 on December 15, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:00 on December 15, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A Virginia court will hold a hearing early next year over a lawsuit filed by an industrial group that challenges the legality of the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, court records show.

A Virginia court will hold a hearing early next year over a lawsuit filed by an industrial group that challenges the legality of the state’s RGGI-modelled carbon market regulation, court records show.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software