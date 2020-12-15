TCI jurisdictions to soon unveil final framework for US fuel sector carbon market
Published 18:40 on December 15, 2020 / Last updated at 18:40 on December 15, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) will release a finalised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) next week, with the framework expected to outline the long-term climate goal for the proposed fuel sector cap-and-trade scheme, two regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.
