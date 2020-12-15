HFC phaseout, energy package to be included in US omnibus spending bill -reports
Published 11:56 on December 15, 2020 / Last updated at 13:44 on December 15, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
The US Congress will include bipartisan energy-related proposals to reduce potent HFC gases and incentivise research and deployment of energy efficiency and CCUS in a $1.4 trillion government funding package set for release as early as Tuesday, according to numerous media reports.
