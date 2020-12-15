Americas > HFC phaseout, energy package to be included in US omnibus spending bill -reports

HFC phaseout, energy package to be included in US omnibus spending bill -reports

Published 11:56 on December 15, 2020  /  Last updated at 13:44 on December 15, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The US Congress will include bipartisan energy-related proposals to reduce potent HFC gases and incentivise research and deployment of energy efficiency and CCUS in a $1.4 trillion government funding package set for release as early as Tuesday, according to numerous media reports.

The US Congress will include bipartisan energy-related proposals to reduce potent HFC gases and incentivise research and deployment of energy efficiency and CCUS in a $1.4 trillion government funding package set for release as early as Tuesday, according to numerous media reports.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software