HFC phaseout, energy package to be included in US omnibus spending bill -reports

Published 11:56 on December 15, 2020 / Last updated at 13:44 on December 15, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The US Congress will include bipartisan energy-related proposals to reduce potent HFC gases and incentivise research and deployment of energy efficiency and CCUS in a $1.4 trillion government funding package set for release as early as Tuesday, according to numerous media reports.