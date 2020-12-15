Americas > Virginia facility opens RGGI account ahead of 2021 linkage

Virginia facility opens RGGI account ahead of 2021 linkage

Published 15:45 on December 15, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:45 on December 15, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A Virginia generator opened a RGGI account this week ahead of the state’s entrance in the Northeast US emissions trading scheme next month, joining at least two other entities from the jurisdiction.

