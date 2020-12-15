Asia Pacific > SK Market: Generator buying pushes KAUs to five-month high

SK Market: Generator buying pushes KAUs to five-month high

Published 09:07 on December 15, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:07 on December 15, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

Year-end demand from state-owned power companies pushed KAUs up by 10% on Tuesday with more upside expected in the next couple of weeks, according to market participants.

Year-end demand from state-owned power companies pushed KAUs up by 10% on Tuesday with more upside expected in the next couple of weeks, according to market participants.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software