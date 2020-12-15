SK Market: Generator buying pushes KAUs to five-month high
Published 09:07 on December 15, 2020 / Last updated at 09:07 on December 15, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
Year-end demand from state-owned power companies pushed KAUs up by 10% on Tuesday with more upside expected in the next couple of weeks, according to market participants.
