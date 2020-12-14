EMEA > EU carbon market rules give negligible risk of ships evading obligations -report

EU carbon market rules give negligible risk of ships evading obligations -report

Published 23:08 on December 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:08 on December 14, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping  /  No Comments

There is little risk that ships would make port calls in non-EU ports to evade compliance under an extended EU cap-and-trade system, according to an NGO report released on Monday.

There is little risk that ships would make port calls in non-EU ports to evade compliance under an extended EU cap-and-trade system, according to an NGO report released on Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software