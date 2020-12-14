EU carbon market rules give negligible risk of ships evading obligations -report
Published 23:08 on December 14, 2020 / Last updated at 23:08 on December 14, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping / No Comments
There is little risk that ships would make port calls in non-EU ports to evade compliance under an extended EU cap-and-trade system, according to an NGO report released on Monday.
There is little risk that ships would make port calls in non-EU ports to evade compliance under an extended EU cap-and-trade system, according to an NGO report released on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.