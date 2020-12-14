EU nations divided over role of gas and nuclear in making hydrogen
Published 23:15 on December 14, 2020 / Last updated at 23:15 on December 14, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU nations are divided over the role of gas and nuclear as ‘transition technologies’ in the production of hydrogen, Germany’s economy minister acknowledged on Monday following a ministerial meeting.
