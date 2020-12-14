EMEA > EU nations divided over role of gas and nuclear in making hydrogen

EU nations divided over role of gas and nuclear in making hydrogen

Published 23:15 on December 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:15 on December 14, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU nations are divided over the role of gas and nuclear as ‘transition technologies’ in the production of hydrogen, Germany’s economy minister acknowledged on Monday following a ministerial meeting.

EU nations are divided over the role of gas and nuclear as ‘transition technologies’ in the production of hydrogen, Germany’s economy minister acknowledged on Monday following a ministerial meeting.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software