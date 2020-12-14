EU Market: EUAs hit new record as Dec-20 futures expire, auction drought begins
Published 19:44 on December 14, 2020 / Last updated at 22:18 on December 14, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUA ended near record highs on Monday as bullish sentiment persists at the onset of an auction drought, with carbon also supported by energy and higher climate ambition from politicians.
