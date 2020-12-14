UPDATE – UK confirms plans to establish national carbon market from Jan. 2021

Published 08:54 on December 14, 2020 / Last updated at 11:59 on December 14, 2020

The UK will have its own "ambitious" ETS starting from January to replace its participation in the EU’s carbon market as the Brexit transition period comes to an end, the government announced Monday, confirming its preference for a trading solution rather than a new emissions tax.