Senior Carbon Consultant, Mott MacDonald – London

Permanent

Full time

London

One of the largest employee-owned companies in the world, Mott MacDonald is a multisector consultancy providing engineering, management, and development services on projects in 150 countries. With over 16,000 of the best people working on a diverse range of challenges, we’re helping our clients deliver sustainable infrastructure and development solutions. We have a collegiate and collaborative culture which values equality and diversity, and we take proactive steps to create an inclusive workplace. Together, we are opening opportunities with connected thinking.

Our Built Environment team is seeking an experienced carbon consultant to join our advisory team in London, although other locations may be considered, to help grow our net zero service offerings to new and existing clients particularly in the healthcare and higher education sectors. The successful candidate will have solid experience within a similar role and would be responsible for the delivery of carbon assessments for a wide range of projects in the buildings sector, or broader built environment.

Ideally but not essential you will have experience within a similar role and would have helped clients previously with energy and carbon assessments and reporting in order to assist energy reduction and decarbonisation decision making. Mandatory is a background in embed binding carbon and energy targets into buildings and a willingness to develop further to support advisory services for strategic decision making. Candidates must have a passion and drive for helping clients transition their thinking in response to the climate emergency – reducing the carbon footprint of the built environment.

Degree / post-graduate qualifications in a relevant discipline;

Experience in leading the delivery of low carbon/low energy strategies and whole lifecycle carbon assessments across a range of project types delivery against scope, quality and budget, with focus on the buildings sector;

Knowledge of key principles and methodologies associated with energy and carbon reduction in the built environment, e.g. Energy assessments, carbon foot-printing, whole lifecycle carbon management; RICS whole lifecycle carbon assessment; the UKGBC net zero framework, LETI targets;

Knowledge of legislation and policy influencing operational and embodied carbon and climate change;

An attitude and desire to help and support clients on a journey towards alignment to net zero legislation, embedding a response to the climate emergency within the principles of decision making;

Sound knowledge and use of Microsoft office suite of software;

Excellent communication skills and able to relate to others at all levels;

Ability to collaborate with diverse multi-disciplined teams;

Well organised, with strong planning and management skills;

Skilled in a range of report writing, and visual and verbal presentation techniques;

Well-rounded knowledge on wider sustainability and climate change issues;

Experience with energy software and assessment e.g. SAP and NHER or district heating specific software such as Sephira and Plexos;

Knowledge of the following assessments and accreditations, and how energy reduction and carbon assessment fits into them; the UN SDGs, BREEAM, WELL or LEED;

Experience working with asset owners and managers, especially estate/facilities managers;

Experience of mentoring junior staff;

Membership of a relevant institute.

Ability to be the lead assessor and advisor within projects that require whole lifecycle assessment;

Assess the performance of projects against national and international standards as well as industry best practice and to inform the development of project design with regards to operational and embodied carbon;

Help clients align their policies and processes to national Net Zero legislation and local planning policy, helping them understand what it means for them, and how to ensure that current and future projects meet these objectives;

Support business development related activities, identifying opportunities/prospects to allow us to prepare/position the team to produce winning proposals for other work;

Prepare contracts and bid submissions;

Support the wider technical design teams in developing and delivering projects from inception to handover and completion with regard to carbon management; this will include scheme definition, feasibility studies, design development, procurement and contract administration.

The role will include a mix of long-term and short-term projects nationally and is expected to support the wider Mott MacDonald businesses to grow and develop their net zero and carbon management capability, working closely with the global Mott MacDonald energy, carbon, built environment and sustainability communities. The role involves mentoring of junior staff, contributing to winning new work and will be client facing at a senior level.

Equality, diversity and inclusion

Equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) are at the heart of our organisation. We promote equal opportunities and have several initiatives to create an inclusive workplace culture; Our dedicated inclusive recruitment page provides more information on our efforts and recognitions .

If you have a disability and would prefer to apply in a different format or would like us to make reasonable adjustments to enable you to apply or attend an interview, please contact us at reasonable.adjustments@mottmac.com and we will talk to you about how we can assist.

Flexible working

At Mott MacDonald, we support our staff to create work-life balance which works for them and welcome candidates looking for career flexibility. We are open to discussing flexible working at interview stage.

Pension matched up to 7%

Competitive annual leave and the option to purchase additional annual leave

An annual professional institution subscription

Life insurance

Enhanced parental leave

Annual company performance bonus scheme – Subject to company performance

Flexible benefits scheme to suit you, including cycle to work & Interest free season ticket loans etc.

47932BR

Gillian Wilson

United Kingdom

England – Inner London, England – Outer London

Project programme and commercial management

Buildings

Europe and Central Asia

Buildings

