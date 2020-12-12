China announces modest rise in near-term climate ambitions, saves real work for later
Published 16:32 on December 12, 2020 / Last updated at 17:36 on December 12, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, Climate Talks, International / No Comments
President Xi Jinping announced new, tougher 2030 targets for China’s climate change policy, though the adjustments to its previous Paris Agreement pledge were modest and did not include an absolute cap on greenhouse gas emissions.
President Xi Jinping announced new, tougher 2030 targets for China’s climate change policy, though the adjustments to its previous Paris Agreement pledge were modest and did not include an absolute cap on greenhouse gas emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.