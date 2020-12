California compliance adds to WCI position as speculators hold steady

Published 21:51 on December 11, 2020 / Last updated at 21:51 on December 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week, as speculators kept their positions firm amid rising secondary market prices, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.