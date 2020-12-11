Wisconsin climate strategy recommends further analysis on CO2 pricing programmes, LCFS
Published 20:35 on December 11, 2020 / Last updated at 21:03 on December 11, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
Wisconsin should study the implementation of various carbon pricing and offset mechanisms, as well as a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) and measures to expand renewable fuel usage, according to a state climate report published this week.
Wisconsin should study the implementation of various carbon pricing and offset mechanisms, as well as a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) and measures to expand renewable fuel usage, according to a state climate report published this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.