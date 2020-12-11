Carbon Markets Analyst, Pavilion Energy – Singapore

Job Summary

This position will be part of the front-office Global Portfolio Management and Origination team (GPMO) within Pavilion Energy. Pavilion Energy has taken the decisive step to integrate its core businesses relating to LNG and gas trading and marketing with its sustainability values and our carbon neutral ambitions. This team will look at all environmental products and support the development of those within the Pavilion Group. The main objectives of the successful candidate will be to identify key trends in carbon trading markets (including the wider environmental products markets), whilst navigating and understanding the regulatory frameworks in which Pavilion Energy operates under. The individual will assist in setting the strategy with regards to the Environmental Solutions Team and support the setup of a carbon offsets portfolio globally. Key is to be able to work in a dynamic environment with excellent commercial acumen and teamwork to allow smooth interaction with multiple stakeholder internally and externally.

Job Responsibilities:

Key contributor to the company and the Environmental Solutions team on the developments of carbon trading markets around the world.

Provide analysis on potential trading opportunities in nascent carbon markets where the Environmental Solutions team can venture into.

Provide weekly updates on prices, trading activities, regulations and policies in key carbon trading markets, including Article 6, CORSIA, EU-ETS, China-ETS, Korea-ETS, WTI, RGGI, Voluntary market.

Build and maintain carbon offset databases, including VCS, Gold Standard, CDM/SDM and CCER.

Prepare materials and participate in meetings with internal stakeholders, including C-suite, for necessary support and approval.

Assist in the carbon offset project development process, including project registration, carbon offsets issuance, monitoring of project status, communication with carbon standard and offset registry.

Support the technical team on project management of the offset projects.

Support in deals that will build the carbon offset portfolio both on the supply and demand side through building and maintaining active and strong relationships with carbon offset project developers, brokers and potential clients.

Support in commercial due diligence and assessment of the various opportunities (both offtake and supply as well as investment opportunities) and create supporting materials for management and board to allow effective decision making.

Be the pioneer within Pavilion Energy and the industry in supporting the adoption of carbon offsets (voluntary and regulatory) globally with primary focus on Singapore and linked to Pavilion Energy’s portfolio’s interest.

Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate should hold a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Environmental Science or any other relevant studies with at least 5 years’ experience in a carbon markets analyst / sustainability consultant role. Candidates with less than 5 years’ experience are also welcomed to apply.

Proficient in spreadsheet modelling, data mining, and other Microsoft Office (WORD, Excel and Powerpoint) applications

Knowledge of carbon trading markets and offset standards (e.g. EU-ETS, China-ETS, CDM, VCS, Gold Standard) will be an advantage.

Comfortable working both in a team and independently.

Able to work in a dynamic environment with excellent teamwork skills to allow smooth interaction with multiple stakeholders.

Possess a strong commercial acumen and is open to frequent travel.

