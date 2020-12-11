Democrats urge Pennsylvania to advance RGGI as GOP opposition grows

Published 14:50 on December 11, 2020 / Last updated at 15:55 on December 11, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania Democratic legislators and an environmental group lobbed support behind a proposed RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation during the first of 10 virtual public hearings this week, while Republicans questioned the legality of the state’s actions, according to public comments.