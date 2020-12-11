Senior Analyst, Investment Analytics, NewForests – San Francisco

Location: San Francisco, California USA

Reporting to: Associate Director, Investment Analytics US

New Forests (www.newforests.com.au) seeks a motivated data science professional for the above position. In this role you will be primarily responsible for providing data analysis and analytical decision-making support, and, improved analytical infrastructure, across the range of work carried out by the analytics team. This will involve big data analytics and data visualization to support investment and biological modelling across New Forests’ business, including asset acquisitions, assets under management and portfolio management.

New Forests is an investment management business offering leading edge strategies in forestry, land management, and conservation. Our business intent is to manage sustainable landscapes for production and conservation and to generate shared value for our clients and the communities where we operate. Founded in 2005, we offer institutional investors dedicated investment strategies in Australia‐New Zealand, United States and Southeast Asia and have over USD 4.2 billion in assets under management. We manage sustainable timber plantations, natural forests, forest carbon projects, rural land, and processing infrastructure. New Forests is headquartered in Sydney with offices in San Francisco, Singapore, New Zealand and Melbourne.

Specifically, you will be responsible for:

Building visualization and reporting tools from biological, financial, and spatial data sources

Developing extraction translation and loading workflows from domain experts to global data warehouse

Supporting key US business functions through development of scaled robust processes for: Acquisitions modelling: Development of strategic models for acquisition targets; Review of due diligence findings; Contribution to investment committee papers; Working with third party service providers. Strategic model updates: Periodic review of strategic models, including analysis and reporting to support strategic decision making; Collaboration with the New Forests’ Operations team and independent property managers to ensure strategic model development is consistent with Fund objectives. Contribution to annual valuations: Oversight of data flows between property managers and independent valuers; Review of key valuation assumptions, methodology and outcomes. Portfolio management support: Aggregation of datasets, data management, and reporting to support the portfolio management functions within New Forests. Contributing to strategic projects within the Investment Analytics team and across New Forests’ business.



We are looking for candidates with:

Background in data science, inclusive of spatial data types

Familiarity with cloud IT platforms (Azure, GCS, AWS etc)

Proficiency in modern data science tools (R, Python, SQL) as well as standard office applications

Exposure to large dataset analytics and visualization

Bachelor or Masters Degree in data science or equivalent qualifications and relevant experience

The following would be well regarded:

Understanding of financial modelling concepts (e.g. discounted cashflow analysis, key financial performance metrics) Understanding of linear programming techniques for decision support Understanding of biological modelling (including forestry growth and yield modelling, harvest scheduling and related analytics) Domain knowledge in forestry, natural resource management, ecology or related field Familiarity with containerized application development (docker, kubernetes) Familiarity with Linux OS

Excellent organisational skills related to time management, project management and prioritising; ability to work well under pressure and deadlines.

Must be a team player, with desire to work with colleagues across time zones, geographies and levels within the organisation

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

An ability to work independently within a team environment

Professional, respectful and collegiate working style

A keen attention to detail

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities

A demonstrated interest in/knowledge of sustainability.

What can we offer?

Our environment is busy and supportive, and the team is professional but relaxed. If you join us, you would be joining a growing, fast paced business which is an environmental and sustainable leader in forestry investment. You will also be working with professionals who are passionate about their work!

To apply, please provide your resume and cover letter, explaining your interest and qualifications for the position, in PDF format, to careers@newforests.com.au

Phone calls will not be accepted.

New Forests is an Equal Opportunity Employer who values diversity and inclusion. We offer flexible working arrangements to all employees to support their work/life balance.