EU leaders struggling to adopt higher 2030 climate target on first day of summit

Published 00:36 on December 11, 2020 / Last updated at 01:27 on December 11, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The EU’s heads of state and government continue to discuss the increase of the 27-nation bloc emissions reduction target by 2030 well on to the night, as latest draft conclusions have made some concessions to Central and Eastern member states but differences remain.