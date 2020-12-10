California’s IEMAC says allowance adjustment would boost impact from carbon market

A California watchdog group reiterated calls for state regulator ARB to address the WCI allowance surplus to encourage future emissions reductions, saying low prices could minimise the linked cap-and-trade scheme’s contribution to hitting the Golden State's 2030 GHG goal.