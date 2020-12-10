Carbon & Compliance Consultant, Engie UK & Ireland – London

Description

ENGIE are recruiting for a Carbon and Compliance Consultant to be based in Canary Wharf, London. This is a permanent, full time role, working Monday to Friday 09:00 to 17:00. On offer is a competitive salary and company benefits package.

As an integral part of a carbon and compliance team, this position will be working on numerous client contracts to ensure compliance with energy audits and reporting.

This position provides an excellent opportunity for a technically minded individual to develop their skills and experience in the energy services/auditing sector, receiving support and training as required with a leading global business.

Achievement of company and team objectives.

Support the team with service delivery of net zero carbon services, SECR, ISO50001, ESOS, EUETS, GRESB, CDP, SBTi and other carbon and compliance services.

Review and development of energy consumption reports/data and provide reasoning behind variances.

Highlight and report on any energy efficiency opportunities that will benefit the customer.

Support in resolving consumption and metering queries.

Support the delivery of wider energy/carbon reduction projects.

Provide assistance and service cover in other energy related activities as required.

Preferably a postgraduate degree in a related subject. Graduate degree in mechanical, electrical, BMS, Building Services Engineering, or Energy Engineering/Renewables, experience working in Carbon, Compliance and Energy Management sector.

Knowledge of climate change, energy and carbon preferably gained through qualification.

Working knowledge on PAS 2060, SECR, ISO 14064, MGHGR, ESOS, EUETS, ISO50001, SBTi, GRESB, GRI and GHG Protocol.

Basic knowledge of business concepts and terminology.

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Excel.

Spoken and written fluency in English.

Excellent research and analytical skills.

Current knowledge on all legislative changes of ESOS, EUETS, etc.

