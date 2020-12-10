NA Markets: California allowances trend towards 2021 floor, as RGGI sees post-auction bump

Published 22:56 on December 10, 2020 / Last updated at 23:15 on December 10, 2020

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose toward the 2021 WCI floor price this week with fewer sellers on the secondary market, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values trended upward after the Q4 auction cleared above traders’ expectations.