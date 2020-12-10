China > First of Hubei’s two last-ditch CO2 auctions fails to sell out

First of Hubei’s two last-ditch CO2 auctions fails to sell out

Published 07:56 on December 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 09:08 on December 10, 2020  /  China, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Hubei’s Wednesday auction for ETS participants sold just over half of the 2 million allowances on offer, with the remainder transferred to Friday’s open-for-all sale.

