California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has selected California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Commissioner Liane Randolph to replace ARB Chair Mary Nichols, while naming three new appointees to the environmental agency’s board ahead of the 2022 Scoping Plan process.
California governor names ARB chair, three new appointees to environmental agency
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has selected California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Commissioner Liane Randolph to replace ARB Chair Mary Nichols, while naming three new appointees to the environmental agency's board ahead of the 2022 Scoping Plan process.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.