California governor names ARB chair, three new appointees to environmental agency

Published 17:35 on December 9, 2020 / Last updated at 18:16 on December 9, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has selected California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Commissioner Liane Randolph to replace ARB Chair Mary Nichols, while naming three new appointees to the environmental agency's board ahead of the 2022 Scoping Plan process.