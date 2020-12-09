Brazil says can reach net zero by 2060, fails to lift NDC

Brazil says it can reach net zero emissions by 2060 without needing to lift its near-term Paris Agreement emissions pledge, though campaigners questioned the credibility of goals set by an administration that has allowed Amazon deforestation to rise.