SK Market: Korean auction undersubscribed, but price firms
Published 07:57 on December 9, 2020 / Last updated at 10:06 on December 9, 2020 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea sold 92% of the CO2 allowances on offer in Wednesday’s monthly auction, but the settlement price rose over 4% from the November sale amid a firmer secondary market.
